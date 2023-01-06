ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metro Court will continue to host free civil legal clinics this year.
On the second Friday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attorneys will be available by phone to give free legal advice in civil cases.
“We are thrilled to continue offering this service to the public throughout the new year. The clinics will continue telephonically this year with feedback that this method is working best at this time for volunteer attorneys and participants alike,” said Chief Judge Maria I. Dominguez.
The clinics are first come first serve and have a limit of 25 participants.
If you want to sign up or volunteer if you’re an attorney, you can call 505-841-9817 or email metrrmv@nmcourts.gov.