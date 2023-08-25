ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney’s in Albuquerque are hosting a free legal fair Friday. The event, aimed at helping people dealing with family and civil law matters, will be held at Cesar Chavez Community Center from 9 – 12 a.m.

The ‘Law-La Palooza’ event will have attorney’s on hand to offer free in-person consultations in multiple areas of law, including custody, divorce, landlord tenant, child support and more. The event is first come – first served and anyone attending is asked to bring paperwork for the case they have.