ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development and Parking Services has announced the return of free parking for holiday shoppers at local businesses.

Every parking meter on Central Ave. and the Old Town parking lot on Central between Romero St. and San Felipe St. will be free for up to two hours, starting on November 25. “This is our way of saying Happy Holidays,” said Parking Services Manager Maria Griego. “We want to play a part in making the support of local business easy and fun.”

Individuals can park in these areas for free through January 2. Starting January 3, parking fees will return to the meters on Central, the Old Town Parking lot, and begin at all City-owned EV charging stations. “Our goal has always been and will continue to be to encourage Burqueños to support our small businesses,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Free parking in these areas makes it easier for holiday shoppers to support their favorite local business.”

To find a full list of “Buy Local” events visit the city’s website.