Free help offered to those affected by Washington Middle School shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shock rang through the community as news spread that 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove had been shot and killed by a classmate during their lunch period. Now, trauma councilors from across the city are teaming up to help anyone affected by Friday’s deadly shooting at Washington Middle School.

“The impact from what happened, this tragic event, it can affect the whole community,” said April Lewis-Ramirez, a Licensed Therapist at The Treehouse. “It doesn’t have to just affect the kids, students, and teachers of that school,” said Lewis-Ramirez.

Lewis-Ramirez and her colleague Jenna Koors are both licensed therapists at The Treehouse on Rio Grande near I-40. They’re encouraging people to seek help now, to prevent long-term trauma. They, along with more than a dozen other therapists, are now offering free counseling sessions – both one on one, and in a group. “What we’re hoping to do is intervene now before it has long-term effects on individuals,” said Koors.

The counseling sessions are free, no commitment necessary, and they will not be taking any of your insurance information. In order to schedule an appointment, you can email April@treehousenm.com or Jenna@treehousenm.com or call 505-278-0807.