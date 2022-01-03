Free fares on all Albuquerque city buses during year-long pilot program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Riding a bus in Albuquerque is officially free through at least the end of the year. The city’s Zero-Fare pilot program started on January 1. That means everyone rides for free on ABQ Ride, ART and Sun Vans.

Riders are not only excited but also hope to see more people using the bus. “Oftentimes they’re really not that full, so hopefully, they’re not being a bus fare kind of changes that and more people jump on board,” said rider Karina Enriquez. “Maybe we can catch up on some of those big cities and utilize our mass transportation system.”

City council approved $3 million to fund the program. Over the course of the year, ABQ Ride will collect data on ridership, security incidents and passenger experiences to decide whether free fares will continue beyond 2022.