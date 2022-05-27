ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Friday Night Market is back for its fourth season with live music acts, local artisan vendors, food truck and more.

Produced by Mariposa Music, the Friday Night Market is a free family and pet friendly event. It encourages the community to support local vendors. There will be live music by the Funk/Soul/Classic Rock act, Weather the Band as well as lots of food trucks.

The Friday Night Market will take place every last Friday of the month, through October. Friday Night Market kicks off May 29, 5-9 p. m. Venue is Fusion Forum.

For more information visit their website.