ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is offering free legal advice and assistance for people facing eviction. Residents will be able to speak to reps from New Mexico Legal Aid and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center in a virtual meeting on February 25 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

This comes after the state Supreme Court announced their Eviction Diversion Program last month. It’s designed to keep people in their homes while also providing help for landlords too.