ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is offering free legal advice and assistance for people facing eviction. Residents will be able to speak to reps from New Mexico Legal Aid and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center in a virtual meeting on February 25 from noon to 3:00 p.m.
Story continues below
- Crime: Darian Bashir sentenced to life in prison for UNM student’s murder
- Trending: Highest NFL draft picks from New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Martes 8 de Febrero 2022
- Health: UNMH offers incentives to those who left, but not bonuses to those who stayed
This comes after the state Supreme Court announced their Eviction Diversion Program last month. It’s designed to keep people in their homes while also providing help for landlords too.