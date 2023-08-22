ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a chance to sip some beer and check out a piece of New Mexico railroad history.

This weekend, a restored World War II-era steam locomotive will travel from its storage site on 8th Street to Tractor Brewing in Wells Park.

This is only the second time the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe 2926 has moved under its own steam since restoration was completed in 2021.

The public can check out the locomotive and learn about its history while enjoying live music and brews.

The free event happens this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.