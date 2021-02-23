Free digital literacy classes, instructional videos allow seniors to stay connected from home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs has teamed up with Adelante DiverseIT to offer a free series on digital literacy. Topics for these online group computer classes include Introduction to Basics of Computer Use, Searching and Learning, Online Safety, and more.

Adelante Vice President of Information Systems Meta Hirschl and Director of the Department of Senior Affairs Anna Sanchez discuss how this virtual series is bridging the technology divide and getting seniors connected.

The Department of Senior Affairs strives to provide resources to help the community flourish while embracing aging. During the pandemic, the department has maintained access to meals, care coordination, transportation, and other needs but has also recognized the importance of helping residence stay connected. This has led to them launching several virtual programs.

Every month, the department offers a calendar of live virtual and COVID-safe events. The online computer classes were offered during the month of February with a class on the use of the Google tools of G Suite such as Gmail, GMeet, and GDrive available at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The presentations are offered via Zoom.

DiverseIT also offers instructional videos to learn about setting up your computer, avoiding email and text scams, and more. Seniors that have quick tech questions can have them answered by calling 505-503-INFO (505-503-4636) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information on upcoming events and virtual programming can be found online at cabq.gov/seniors, on Facebook, and YouTube.