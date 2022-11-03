ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Continuing Education is hosting its first-ever Arts & Crafts Festival. The event will be family-friendly.

The festival will have more than 75 vendors showcasing their art, jewelry, clothing, and New Mexico artisan foods. There will also be family-friendly events, live entertainment, and unique workshops.

Workshops include Beginner’s Crochet, Speed Harmonica, Beginner’s Kitting, Belly Dancing, Free-Motion Quilting, and How to Use Essential Oils.

It will take place on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1634 University Boulevard NE. There is no fee to enter or park at the event.