ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, May 25 is National Senior Health and Fitness Day. The Department of Senior Health and Fitness in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, will be hosting a free event for the National Senior Health and Fitness Day, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens. The event is for adults 50 years or older.

In efforts to encourage staying active as a way of life for Albuquerque’s older adults, the morning will be filled with ineractive group exrcise demonstartions, a mini-health fair, fall prevention education, health screenings, low-impact walking events and Tai Chi demonstrations in the BioPark’s Japanese Garden.

“As an older adult, regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health,’ said Dr. Diana Weber from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico.

For more information about how to stay avtive visit the website.