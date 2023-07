ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police will be at CNM Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. etching vehicle identification numbers (VIN) into catalytic converters.

Etching VIN numbers into catalytic converters helps police track thieves when they try to resell them. The event will be held at the Ted Chavez building on the CNM campus. It is open to all and free to attend.