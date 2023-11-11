ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit got a little bit closer to its goal of giving all New Mexicans access to bicycles.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted their fall used bike donation drive in Albuquerque.

They encouraged the community to donate any outgrown and used bikes, so they could go to someone who might not have access to one otherwise.

If you missed the donation drive, Fat Tire Cycles Corrales location is accepting bicycles during business hours throughout November.