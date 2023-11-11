ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit got a little bit closer to its goal of giving all New Mexicans access to bicycles.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted their fall used bike donation drive in Albuquerque.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico November 10 – November 16
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Open Space weighs in on where to spot sandhill cranes
- Local: When do New Mexico’s ski areas open for 2023-2024 season?
- Crime: Albuquerque library employee accused of peeping in bathrooms in trouble again
They encouraged the community to donate any outgrown and used bikes, so they could go to someone who might not have access to one otherwise.
If you missed the donation drive, Fat Tire Cycles Corrales location is accepting bicycles during business hours throughout November.