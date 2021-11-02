Free adoptions in November at Bernalillo County Animal Care & Resource Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the holiday season approaches, the Bernalillo County Animal Care & Resource Center has a great deal for those who are looking to add to their family in the form of a furry, four-legged friend. Outreach Manager Candace Sanchez discusses the deals they’re rolling out.

For the full month of November, the Bernalillo County Animal Care & Resource Center is offering free adoptions. With over 60 available dogs of all sizes, ages, and breeds, and about 45 cats, the perfect pet is waiting for you.

Adoption viewings are Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. During these times, the center is open to the public.

Adoption appointments are available on a first-come-first-served basis on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and include a one-hour meet and greet. Appointments can be made by submitting an appointment interest card.

Bernalillo County is also recruiting individuals to work at the facility. Open positions can be found online.

For more information, visit bernco.gov/animal-care-services. View the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services online database.