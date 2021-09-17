Free admission to NM State Fair this weekend for healthcare workers, educators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is saluting two groups of hardworking New Mexicans this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are healthcare and teacher appreciation days.
Story continues below:
- Business: San Mateo retail center getting revitalized with movie theater, restaurants
- Don’t Miss: City of Albuquerque opens affordable pet care clinic
- Education: Rio Rancho school board candidate defends email to parents
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 17 de Septiembre 2021
That means healthcare workers and educators who present an ID or pay stub at the entrance will get in for free. Sunday is the last day of the fair. For more information on events,