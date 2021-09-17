Free admission to NM State Fair this weekend for healthcare workers, educators

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division will once against charge late fees and penalties starting next month. The agency has been waiving those charges since the spring of 2020 under the governor's orders during the pandemic. That waiver will expire at the end of September meaning New Mexicans who are overdue on vehicle registrations and title transfers will be subject to those fees.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, owners are subject to a $10 late fee if a vehicle is operated or transported after the registration has expired. They say that increases to 75% of the vehicle registration fee or $10, whichever is greater if the registration has been expired for more than 30 days. The news release also states that a $20 late transfer fee is assessed if an application for the title is not made within 30 days from the date of transfer. The penalty also applies to the transfer of out-of-state titles.