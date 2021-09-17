Free admission to NM State Fair this weekend for healthcare workers, educators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is saluting two groups of hardworking New Mexicans this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are healthcare and teacher appreciation days.

That means healthcare workers and educators who present an ID or pay stub at the entrance will get in for free. Sunday is the last day of the fair. For more information on events,

