Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles opens new location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles is back open. The family-run local business held a grand opening Saturday to celebrate their new location at Washington and Zuni.

The owner, Frank Willis says they simply outgrew their old building at San Mateo and Copper. He says this is the beginning of what he hopes becomes a neighborhood staple.

“They can have this. My grandchildren can have it and take it and it can be in the family because this is the first restaurant in the family. So, it’s something I can leave as a legacy,” said Willis.

The restaurant’s new location has an outdoor patio and will soon be selling alcoholic beverages.