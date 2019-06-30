Fourth of July firework safety, ordinance, and events in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As the Fourth of July draws closer, the City of Albuquerque would like to remind residents of firework regulations and safety. To minimize hazards, the city encourages residents to attend public firework shows rather than purchasing them.
Back in 2015, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to over 995 illegal firework calls on July 3rd and 4th.
Permissable Fireworks
The following allowed to be sold and used within the city:
- wheels
- crackling devices
- cylindrical fountains
- ground spinners
- flitter sparklers
- cone fountains
- ground and handheld sparklers/devices
- illuminating torches
Prohibited Fireworks
The following are prohibited to be sold and used within city limits:
- aerial devices including spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, stick rockets, and shells
- ground audible devices such as bottle rockets and firecrackers
The City of Albuquerque states that after being ignited, aerial and ground audible fireworks have an erratic flight path which poses a fire hazard to surrounding structures, vegetation, and also to people. They are also recognized as devices that disturb the public peace.
Those who use illegal fireworks are subject to citations and immediate confiscation of illegal devices as they are considered by authorities to put the community at risk for fires. The use of such fireworks is considered a misdemeanor and can include a fine of up to $500 as well as 90 days in jail.
Safety Procedures
- During ‘Red Flag Warning’ days, fireworks should not be used to prevent fires
- Purchase fireworks from local vendors to ensure they are safe and legal within city limits
- Only use fireworks on paved or barren land to prevent combustible materials from catching fire such as houses and vegetation
- Have a hose or water source on hand in case of fires
- Do not allow children to handle fireworks and always have an adult present when using fireworks
- Read and follow fireworks directions carefully
- Dispose of used fireworks in a water bucket and ensure they are cool to the touch before disposing of the garbage
- Call 911 in case of a fire and leave the area immediately
Public Firework Events
The following are events in Albuquerque that offer public firework shows
- Red, White and Balloons-4th of July Fireworks at Albuquerque International Balloon Museum from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- ABQ Isotopes Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza at Isotopes Park, at 5 p.m.
- Freedom Fourth at Balloon Fiesta Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.