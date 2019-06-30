Fourth of July firework safety, ordinance, and events in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As the Fourth of July draws closer, the City of Albuquerque would like to remind residents of firework regulations and safety. To minimize hazards, the city encourages residents to attend public firework shows rather than purchasing them.

Back in 2015, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to over 995 illegal firework calls on July 3rd and 4th.

Permissable Fireworks

The following allowed to be sold and used within the city:

wheels

crackling devices

cylindrical fountains

ground spinners

flitter sparklers

cone fountains

ground and handheld sparklers/devices

illuminating torches

Prohibited Fireworks

The following are prohibited to be sold and used within city limits:

aerial devices including spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, stick rockets, and shells

ground audible devices such as bottle rockets and firecrackers

The City of Albuquerque states that after being ignited, aerial and ground audible fireworks have an erratic flight path which poses a fire hazard to surrounding structures, vegetation, and also to people. They are also recognized as devices that disturb the public peace.

Those who use illegal fireworks are subject to citations and immediate confiscation of illegal devices as they are considered by authorities to put the community at risk for fires. The use of such fireworks is considered a misdemeanor and can include a fine of up to $500 as well as 90 days in jail.

Safety Procedures

During ‘Red Flag Warning’ days, fireworks should not be used to prevent fires

Purchase fireworks from local vendors to ensure they are safe and legal within city limits

Only use fireworks on paved or barren land to prevent combustible materials from catching fire such as houses and vegetation

Have a hose or water source on hand in case of fires

Do not allow children to handle fireworks and always have an adult present when using fireworks

Read and follow fireworks directions carefully

Dispose of used fireworks in a water bucket and ensure they are cool to the touch before disposing of the garbage

Call 911 in case of a fire and leave the area immediately

Public Firework Events

The following are events in Albuquerque that offer public firework shows