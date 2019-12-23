Fourth ‘Metro 15’ violent offender to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A known gang member who Albuquerque Police Department is one of the most dangerous people in the city appeared in court Monday.

Jamil Lewis, 21, is the fourth offender from the original “Metro 15” to be arrested. Lewis has been wanted for multiple felony warrants since September.

He currently has six felony arrests including aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Monday in court, Judge Daniel Gallegos mentioned Lewis’s history of failing to appear and being kicked out of court due to his violent behavior. “The defendant has willfully failed to comply with his conditions of release that there are no conditions of release that will ensure his compliance,” said Judge Gallegos.

Judge Gallegos also says Lewis is a high-risk defendant and ruled that he be held until trial on a no-bond hold.