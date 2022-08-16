ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend.

The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be Saturday, August 20, starting from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue with an after party at Hub City Brewing Co. a local area from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The NM Cruise 2022 has also partnered with ‘Believe in Belen’ to make the event a food drive. This food drive is to support the local Valencia County families in need. All donations will go to the Belen Food pantry and then be distributed within the Belen School District limits. This is a free event that the whole family can enjoy. For more information or to register your vehicle visit their website.