Fourth and Silver pedestrian bridge to be demolished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian bridge over Fourth Street in the heart of downtown Albuquerque is being taken out. The bridge connects a parking structure to Alvarado Square at Fourth and Silver, which is being renovated to become Bernalillo County’s new headquarters. The county says rusted joints make the bridge a safety hazard. Demolition is scheduled for Saturday morning. The Alvarado Square project is expected to be finished by February.

