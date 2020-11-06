ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian bridge over Fourth Street in the heart of downtown Albuquerque is being taken out. The bridge connects a parking structure to Alvarado Square at Fourth and Silver, which is being renovated to become Bernalillo County’s new headquarters. The county says rusted joints make the bridge a safety hazard. Demolition is scheduled for Saturday morning. The Alvarado Square project is expected to be finished by February.
Latest Local News
- Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast
- Fourth and Silver pedestrian bridge to be demolished
- Police issue Brittany Alert in search of Rio Rancho man
- Beloved Rio Grande High track coach dies from COVID-19 complications
- Nob Hill donut shop hit by back-to-back burglaries