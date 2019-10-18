Four-year-old Albuquerque boy fighting Leukemia gets big surprise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque boy diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year is getting the chance to focus on being a kid. Thanks to a partnership between Roc Solid Foundation and Wienerschnitzel, he and his family now have a fun place of their own to forget about all of their worries.

With every screw drilled and nail pounded into wood, magic happened in a southeast Albuquerque backyard.

“Today we’re out here building a playset for a little boy with cancer,” said Karen Galardi, with the Galardi group.

The 12 volunteers from Wienerschnitzel and Roc Solid Foundation put some extra tender-loving care into the project, hoping to make four-year-old Hunter Heitsman smile. Hunter was diagnosed with Leukemia in March.

“Your whole world kind of stops,” said Shaylyn Heitman, Hunter’s mom.

He’s been undergoing treatments ever since. His mom says he’s been stronger than she ever imagined, but the past year has been tough on the entire family. She says today gave Hunter a moment to be his age, and showed his family they’re not alone.

Both Weinerschnitzel and Roc Solid Foundation will be completing another playground on Friday for another Albuquerque family.