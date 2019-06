ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An era is ending at the University of New Mexico as the college has officially ended four sports programs.

The UNM Board of Regents voted last year to cut men’s soccer, beach volleyball, and both men’s and women’s ski teams. It was an effort to make up a budget deficit within the athletic department.

All four programs are scheduled to official end Monday, July 1, 2019.

Related Coverage: