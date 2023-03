ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of hikers was rescued from the La Luz trail in the Sandia Mountains Wednesday night, Mar. 8. Albuquerque Mountain Rescue worked with Cibola Search and Rescue, Bernalillo County Fire Department, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to locate the hikers.

The search teams located and rescued four hikers who were “underprepared.” The rescue teams say despite Albuquerque’s warm daytime temperatures, winter conditions still exist in the Sandias.