Four restaurants compete in green chile cheeseburger challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The best green chile cheeseburgers in the state were highlighted at the New Mexico State Fair on Monday. Chefs from four restaurants: Oso Grill, High Point Grill, Big Mike’s Grill and Laguna Burger fired up the grill to try to prove they had the best burger.

A panel of judges including KRQE News 13’s David Romero sampled burgers in a blind taste test to pick the one that reigned supreme. “This is the like the testament, the true testament of being a real New Mexican. First of all, you got good meat. You got good chile. You got all the combinations, the cheese on top of it. How can you beat that? This is what signifies the state fair,” said Romero.

News 13 will update this post once a winner is announced.

