ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A beloved, four-legged New Mexico celebrity has passed away.

Travelin’ Jack died over the weekend at the age of 11. His owner, Jill Lane, says his heart valve tore and could not be repaired.

Travelin’ Jack was an icon for New Mexico’s tourism industry, traveling and reporting from all over the Land of Enchantment. He also made many appearances on Fox New Mexico’s “New Mexico Living.”