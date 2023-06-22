ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are on the lookout after four teens took off from an Albuquerque juvenile treatment facility. Their escape has raised questions from at least one worker there, about the facility’s level of security.

The state confirmed today that four teens left the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center near Pan American and Candelaria. While the Department of Health would not tell us how they slipped away around eight-thirty last night, one worker, who wants to stay anonymous says one of the teens got ahold of the keys.

“Essentially a resident stole the keys out of a staff member’s pocket, he then ran around the courtyard because we have the courtyard and all of the doors are secured by a key fob,” says the anonymous employee.

Sequoyah is a 36 bed facility for juveniles with a history of violence and behavioral issues. The employee says the teen who stole the key card unlocked the door to a unit and released three other teens. She says the facility could’ve avoided the incident, especially she says since one of the teens had done this before.

“He recently left and they found him at his home and they accepted him into the facility again…there is no evidence that they had a concrete plan, but he has a history of being sneaky around that,” says the anonymous employee.

However, this isn’t the first time a juvenile has taken off without permission. In July 2017, 15-year-old Malachi Sanchez also fled the facility. He was considered armed and dangerous. New Mexico State Police arrested Sanchez four days later. The employee says she’s worried the four teens could cause more trouble.

“They still have the keys to the facility so we don’t know if they plan to come back and let other ones out or what their plans are so that is pretty alarming as well,” says the anonymous employee.

The treatment center said it has notified the families of the juveniles as well as law enforcement. The Department of Health says it is conducting an investigation into Wednesday night’s escape.