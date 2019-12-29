Four inmates attack corrections officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four MDC inmates are facing new charges for allegedly beating up a corrections officer.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded to a fight inside a cell late last month. That’s when documents say video shows Jose Estrada punching the officer in the face multiple times.

At least three other inmates jumped in and helped Estrada, including Zacharyah Ramirez, Brandon Romero, and Kenneth Campos. The corrections officer says he was in fear for his life because he was blocked by inmates. He eventually got away and got help.

Now, all four inmates face multiple charges including battery upon a peace officer and assault by a prisoner.