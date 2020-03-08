Four injured after shots fired at southwest Albuquerque house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is on edge after police say a man fired shots outside a house party, injuring four people.

A criminal complaint says police responded to a shooting near Coors and Arenal just after one Saturday morning. APD later arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Perez who says he was at a house party where he got into multiple fights.

As he left, Perez claims a man handed him a gun and that’s when he fired shots until the gun was empty. Four people were hit, i9ncluding a juvenile.

APD confirms one of the victims is in critical condition. Bullets hit multiple cars and homes. One neighbor News 13 spoke to recalled the moments she says her house was hit. “It really got us scared and then we moved back a little and then not too long ago, seconds after that, we see a boy coming running from over there and he had his hands on his chest or body,” said neighbor Yoseoyn Cereceres.

Perez now faces multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and child abuse. This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble. Back in July, Perez was arrested for allegedly stealing tires with Izaiah Garcia, the person later charged in the murder of Sandia High School student Sean Markey during a homecoming party.