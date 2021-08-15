Foundation raises money for student scholarships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque nonprofit hosted a fundraiser Sunday to raise money for student scholarships. The Kenneth B. Reiss Foundation was created to award scholarships to kids who have lost a parent or have been in the foster care system.

Reiss was shot by police a year ago after calling 911, claiming there was a home invasion. When police arrived, Reiss led them on a chase and then shot at officers. Officers fired back and Reiss later died from his injuries.

All the money raised Sunday will go toward giving $500 scholarships to kids going to a university or technical trade school. Reiss’s son Devon says they also hope to fund research for community policing alternatives.

“He was a person that was very generous and kind and giving and this is our way to continue to honor that and those traditions,” said Rose Doyle, a member of Reiss’s family. Sunday’s fundraiser was the first-annual remembrance event for the foundation.