Fosters, volunteers needed to assist with animals at Bernalillo County Animal Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Foster volunteers are a vital part of the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter and they are currently working on efforts to recruit as many volunteers as possible. Volunteer Coordinator Jolene Hewitt visits the set to discuss volunteer opportunities and how you can get involved.

(courtesy Bernalillo County Animal Services)

As the weather gets warmer, shelters and rescues will see many more young animals coming through their doors. Young animals are at a higher risk since they do not yet have vaccinations and cannot regulate their body temperatures and in some cases must be helped with feeding.

Jolene explains that fosters are needed to care for the animals that aren’t old enough to be at the shelter. “It’s extremely vital, and it’s not just our young animals. We also do older animals that maybe just need a vacation, they’re stressed out in the shelter,” said Jolene. “Couple days, no big deal. We also have opportunities for medical fosters, if maybe they had surgery, they were injured and they need a little rest and relaxation away from the craziness of the shelter itself.”

Bernalillo County Animal Services will provide fosters with the necessary materials and items needed to care for the animals including a kennel, cat litter, etc.

Bernalillo County Animal Services will be holding volunteer and foster training on the first and third Saturday of every month at their Animal Care & Resource Center location at 3001 2nd Street SW in Albuquerque. Volunteer training will take place at 11 a.m. with foster training happening at 1 p.m.

To RSVP for the training, email Jolene at Jhewitt@bernco.gov. For more information on volunteering or fostering with Bernalillo County Animal Services, visit their website.