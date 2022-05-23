ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque celebrated foster families Sunday at Mariposa Basin Park. It was the “Foster Family and Friends Appreciation Picnic,” hosted by New Mexico Child First Network.
Story continues below
- Crime: Video shows Albuquerque street racers ignoring deputies
- Albuquerque: Report: Albuquerque ranked #129th best place to live
- New Mexico: Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 20 de Mayo 2022
The picnic included a hot air balloon, a DJ, face painting and an instrument petting zoo where kids can learn to play various musical instruments. There were some special gusts at the event too, like Orbit, some New Mexico United players and members of the Justice League.