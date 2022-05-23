ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque celebrated foster families Sunday at Mariposa Basin Park. It was the “Foster Family and Friends Appreciation Picnic,” hosted by New Mexico Child First Network.

The picnic included a hot air balloon, a DJ, face painting and an instrument petting zoo where kids can learn to play various musical instruments. There were some special gusts at the event too, like Orbit, some New Mexico United players and members of the Justice League.