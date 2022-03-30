ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico medical student charged with having child pornography has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Police say they found hundreds of sexually explicit videos of children on electronic devices belonging to Sergei Von Hoyningen-Huene, but said there was no indication he was involved in making the videos. Albuquerque Police also found communications with a South Carolina man, Sean Bandelier, who they say was making the child pornography.
Hoyningen-Huene already pleaded guilty to three counts of manufacturing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Under that plea agreement, he must register as a sex offender, have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and can not have a computer, cell phone or use the internet unless it’s for school or work. Hoyningen-Huene will also have to pay restitution to the victims.