Former UNM football player who attacked ex-girlfriend, arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former UNM football player who pleaded guilty to beating his ex-girlfriend and his teammate last summer is in trouble again.

Wednesday, Albuquerque Police stopped Rayshawn Boyce, 23, after they say his car was swerving all over the road, near Central and First Street. It urns out Boyce also had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, the 23-year-old also had expired tags.

Police said he fled the moment he learned he was about to go to jail. Officers chased him for blocks until they said he gave up and ended up in handcuffs.

Boyce is currently being held on the warrant. He’s being charged with escaping police custody in the new case.