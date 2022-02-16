ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former UNM football player who has been in trouble before is now accused of robbing a US Postal worker. The federal government says last month, two men pulled the mail carrier out of his truck near Central and Louisiana.

They pointed guns at his head and demanded the postal keys, then took off in a black Dodge Charger. Authorities were able to track the vehicle to Rayshawn Boyce.

They say they found clothes that matched the description in the surveillance video and it had appeared Boyce had altered his car’s appearance. Boyce was arrested on federal charges. Boyce was suspended from the UNM football team in 2018 after he beat his ex-girlfriend and one of his teammates.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years probation. Boyce violated his probation a month later. There’s no word on the second suspect in this latest robbery case.