Former UNM basketball player pleads guilty to DWI

Correction Below

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former University of New Mexico basketball player pleaded guilty to DWI on Monday, July 13, 2020. Carlton Bragg was arrested in January after he admitted to drinking wine and performing poorly on a field sobriety test.

Officers charged him with aggravated DWI and then found marijuana on him. On Monday, as part of the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped the marijuana charge and Bragg was sentenced to one-year probation and DWI school. He must also have an interlock device put on his car.

Correction: In a previous version of this story KRQE reported that the judge dropped the marijuana charge. That is incorrect, the prosecution dropped the charge.

