Former UNM athletic director turns himself in to police

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
UNM Paul Krebs_565646

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs was booked into MDC on Tuesday and was later released.

Records show Krebs turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted last month on seven criminal counts that include tax fraud and embezzlement.

As Larry Barker exposed in a 2017 investigation, Krebs is accused of spending thousands of dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family, and a former coach, all on the taxpayers’ dime.

The charges could carry more than 16 years behind bars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss