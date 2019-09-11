Former UNM athletic director turns himself in to police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs was booked into MDC on Tuesday and was later released.

Records show Krebs turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted last month on seven criminal counts that include tax fraud and embezzlement.

As Larry Barker exposed in a 2017 investigation, Krebs is accused of spending thousands of dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family, and a former coach, all on the taxpayers’ dime.

The charges could carry more than 16 years behind bars.