NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs is set to appear in court Monday. Krebs is asking a judge to dismiss one of the charges against him. Krebs is charged with multiple counts of embezzlement, unlawful interest in a public contract and other charges.

Krebs is accused of spending thousands of dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family and a former coach. All this spent on the taxpayer’s dime. Krebs is also accused of diverting tens of thousands of public dollars to benefit his friends and family. Attorneys for Krebs have filed a motion to dismiss the unlawful interest in a public contract charge. They are arguing the state made a structural error and improperly instructed to grand jury on the elements of that offense