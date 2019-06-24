Former transport officer pleads guilty to raping inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former inmate transport officer facing federal charges after he was accused of raping a female inmate has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The agreement filed Monday, June 24, 2019, shows James Baldinger pleaded guilty to using his authority under the law to violate the inmate’s rights. This goes back to July 2017, when Baldinger worked for a private prisoner extradition company and transported the woman from Kentucky to New Mexico.

The charge carries a max sentence of 10 years in prison, but the deal between prosecutors and Baldinger asks a judge for two years. He would also have to register as a sex offender and give up his law enforcement certification.