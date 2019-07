RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A former State Police officer is suing a Rio Rancho funeral home manager, claiming an employee filed false charges against him.

Joseph Harris was convicted of disorderly conduct after the employee said Harris violently shoved court papers into his chest. Now, Harris suing the employee and French Funeral Homes, claiming he lost his job over what he says were false allegations.

Harris has since gotten a new job with the Cuba Police Department.