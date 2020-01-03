Former state cop using past to help others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former state cop fired after his third DWI says he’s turned his life around. Now, he’s sharing his story so that what happened to him doesn’t happen to others.

It’s been three years and former State Police officer Morgan Ortiz says he”s come a long way since his DWI arrest in 2016. “It’s was 100% my fault. I didn’t give myself the time in regards to self-care. It’s rare that someone has their worst night ever captured on lapel camera,” says Morgan Ortiz.

He says getting his third DWI while a State Police officer and losing his job was a wake-up call. “That was the catalyst of starting this and that’s exactly how I got into this industry,” Ortiz says.

Now, he’s using his past, speaking to new State Police cadets about how to avoid the mistakes he made. “I didn’t want another officer, whether it was State Police or whoever else, I didn’t want another officer to go through what I went through,” Ortiz says.

It’s not just other officers he wants to help. He’s opened the Pain and Recovery Center, a substance abuse and mental health clinic. The clinic offers a number of services including medical detox, medication management and individual counseling

“It’s the same idea as far as going back to law enforcement. You want people to learn from your mistakes, you wanna try to help them before something catastrophic happens,” Ortiz says.

Ortiz says he hopes to offer people the kind of help he wished he had. “I want Albuquerque to be better. It’s not just going to happen overnight,” Ortiz says.

Ortiz is hosting an open house at the Pain Recovery Center on Wednesday, January 8 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. From more details, click here.