Former secretary of state’s lawsuit against New Mexico Attorney General dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The attorney for a former New Mexico secretary of state says he will appeal a judge’s decision to dismiss his client’s case.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that this week, a state district judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by former Secretary of State Mary Herrera against Attorney General Hector Balderas. She’s suing over a public records request.

In 2017, Herrera filed a public records request for all correspondence between the ag’s staff and two of her former top aides. The New Mexican states Balderas’ office did not turn over any requested records.

