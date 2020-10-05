Former priest accused of rape dies before trial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former priest awaiting trial for the rape of a girl decades ago has died. Sabine Griego, 81, was accused of assaulting the girl at Queen Heaven Church in Albuquerque in the early ’90s. He was arrested in 2019.

Griego was also accused of assaulting other kids over the years and relieved of his priestly duties in 2005 but never charged in the other cases. The Attorney General’s Office did not reveal how Griego died but said they are disappointed that the survivors of his abuse will not get their day in court. His trial was supposed to start in six weeks.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss