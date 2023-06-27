PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher is suing her former school district. She claimed she was pressured to resign after she tried to use the book ‘The Hate U Give’ in class. “Kelly Cradock’s constitutional rights were violated as well as rights under New Mexico law,” said attorney Kristina Martinez.

Kelly Cradock worked for Portales High School as an English teacher from August 2020 until February 2022. Now, more than a year after her exit from the school, she has filed a lawsuit.

“There was definitely a racial aspect that was really troubling. There was discrimination in the school that we believe Mrs. Cradock recognized,” said Martinez.

In a federal lawsuit filed last week, Cradock claimed she was unfairly treated and pressured to resign after she picked the controversial book ‘The Hate U Give’ for a freshman honors English class.

“It was timely, and she thought this book was a good way to introduce the students to a sensitive topic,” said Martinez.

‘The Hate U Give‘ is one of the top 10 most commonly challenged books, according to the American Library Association. The lawsuit claimed the book was not only approved by the English Department and the district but also by the New Mexico Public Education Department as well.

“When Mrs. Cradock tried to teach it to her students, she became the target from the administration, and they essentially pushed her out,” said Martinez.

The lawsuit claimed that after she tried to use the book in her class, which she stated students voted to use. Two students transferred to different classrooms after their parents complained.

Because of the backlash, Cradock ended up not teaching the book, but the lawsuit claimed the administration didn’t let up and wanted her to resign on her own. Specifically, the principal and vice principal.

The lawsuit said that kind of treatment continued until Cradock eventually resigned. “You know, it could happen in Santa Fe or Albuquerque but probably not. She also just wants to find some vindication because she did nothing wrong,” said Martinez.

KRQE reached out to the district, and they said they have no comment on pending litigation.

Cradock isn’t the only one filing a lawsuit. Two parents are also suing the district. Their children were in Cradock’s class and claimed they were harassed for not wanting to read the book. That case won’t be heard until next year.