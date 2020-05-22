Former pastor sentenced to 33 years behind bars for child rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic hit during the busiest time for brides-to-be looking to pick out the perfect dress. Uptown Bride says it's going beyond CDC recommendations after reopening last weekend including only allowing two brides with two guests at a time.

"We are also steaming and sanitizing all of the garments that are tried on and taking them out of rotation for a 24-hour period of time, so other brides aren't trying on items that have been tried on prior to them," said co-owner of Uptown Bride Karen Chavez.