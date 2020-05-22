Former pastor sentenced to 33 years behind bars for child rape

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque pastor charged with child rape received the maximum prison sentence Thursday. Curtis Brown had been the pastor of Grace Baptist Church for 18 years when the allegations surfaced last year. The victim was a young family member. Brown immediately resigned. He pleaded guilty to the charges in March and Thursday was sentenced to 33 years behind bars during a video conference.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss