Former pastor sentenced to 33 years behind bars for child rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque pastor charged with child rape received the maximum prison sentence Thursday. Curtis Brown had been the pastor of Grace Baptist Church for 18 years when the allegations surfaced last year. The victim was a young family member. Brown immediately resigned. He pleaded guilty to the charges in March and Thursday was sentenced to 33 years behind bars during a video conference.
Related Coverage
- Former pastor pleads guilty to child rape charges
- Former pastor accused of abusing boy facing additional charges
- Former pastor accused of sexually abusing boy locked up until trial
- Former Albuquerque pastor accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old boy