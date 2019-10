ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Albuquerque pastor accused of raping a 5-year-old boy will be locked up until trial.

Curtis Brown was arrested last week and accused of sexually abusing the boy while he stayed overnight at his home. A criminal complaint stated he told the boy to keep it a secret.

Brown has since resigned as pastor at Grace Baptist Church. Tuesday, Chef Judge Stan Whitaker granted the state’s request for preventative detention.