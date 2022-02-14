ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Court records state the private school principal charged with sexually abusing a minor allegedly tried to groom others. Alamogordo Police arrested Trevor Lavalais, the acting director of the Legacy Christian Academy after they say he assaulted a 12-year-old.

According to a pre-detention motion, prosecutors say Lavalais was also “grooming several other juveniles for future sexual encounters” over what they call a “significant period of time.” They say he even took some victims off-campus without their parents’ consent. A judge is expected to hear arguments on that pretrial detention motion later this week.