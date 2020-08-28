Former New Mexico State Senator Don Kidd passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party of New Mexico announced Friday that former Carlsbad Republican State Senator Don Kidd passed away on Thursday. Kidd died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 82.

Kidd was a political force at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe for more than a decade. He served in the Senate from 1993 to 2005 representing Eddy, Lea, and Otero counties in District 34.

Kidd was in the banking business and eventually became President and CEO of Western Commerce Bank. He was also a past president of the New Mexico Bankers Association.

During his time as a lawmaker, Kidd co-wrote New Mexico’s predatory lending law and testified in state legislatures on mortgage lending abuses. “Don was a great man and did a great job as a Senator,” said Sen. Minority Leader Stu Ingle. “He always wanted to do the right thing, and his constituents governed his votes. He specialized in helping small businesses and did whatever it took to help New Mexicans when it came to banking and loans.”

Kidd was heavily involved in New Mexico State University where he was an ardent supporter and served as a university Regent from 1985-1991. He received several awards from NMSU and received an honorary doctorate in 2006. Kidd is survived by his wife, three daughters, and five grandchildren.