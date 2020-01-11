Former mayor looks back at 25-year downtown plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been two decades since Albuquerque’s former mayor approved a sprawling plan to revitalize downtown.

“I think it worked pretty well,” former Albuquerque Mayor Jim Baca stated. “All plans fall apart at some point.”

That plan is a very detailed 25-year vision for a vibrant downtown Albuquerque, called the Downtown 2025 Plan, designed to restore it to its former glory. Baca signed off on those guidelines back in 2000.

“The downtown when I grew up in the fifties was a place where everybody went to do everything,” Baca explained. “I thought it was important that Albuquerque remembers its past but also invest where transportation and housing was available in the heart of the city.”

Now 20 years later, some projects have come to fruition like more housing and adding a movie theater.

“Usually, when I think of downtown, I think of the movie theater because that’s really the only time I come down here,” Silas Posich of Albuquerque said.

Other ideas haven’t quite panned out. They include knocking down the drive-thru bank at 3rd and Gold for a park to give downtown green space; and designing buildings with classic looks, like the former Franciscan hotel.

Baca said the 2008 recession brought a major setback with development, but said the overall biggest mistake the city made was not moving the baseball stadium downtown.

“Every place they’ve put a stadium downtown, they’ve really spurred a lot of development,” Baca said.

There is still hope in getting New Mexico United’s soccer stadium there.

Baca said he would support the soccer stadium being built in downtown, and that he’d also like to see more affordable housing for young professionals.

A few projects in that 25-year plan being addressed by recent administrations include improvements at the Railyards; adding a homeless shelter that includes mental health services; and express transportation downtown: the ART.