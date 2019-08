ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico community is mourning the death of longtime head equipment manager Rudy Garcia.

The 67-year-old spent 37 years with UNM Athletics, with 19 of those years as the head equipment manager before retiring in 2010. The school calls him one of the most loved individuals at UNM.

Garcia leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.