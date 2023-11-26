ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former staff member for Lobos Men’s Basketball is expected to start his trial this week for embezzlement charges.
In 2016, UNM released an audit that showed Cody Hopkins withdrew cash, falsified documents, and used his university-issued credit card for personal purchases.
Officials said $63,000 was either stolen or unaccounted for.
Hopkins was responsible for taking care of travel, hotels, food, and expenses for the team. His trial will start Monday morning at 9.